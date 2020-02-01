Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges of discrimination in Budget

Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the state's genuine demands were not considered in the Union Budget and the decision to impose 22 percent tax and surcharge on cooperative sector would badly hit cooperative organisations, including the cooperative credit societies in Kerala.
The discrimination shown towards Kerala due to political reasons in granting assistance for damage caused by natural calamities reflected in the budget also, the chief minister alleged. He also alleged that the budget was pro-corporate sector.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe