Kerala Congress asks Yechury to clarify stance on rail project

Citing objections raised by the CPM against the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed-rail project, the Congress in Kerala has asked the CPM national leadership to clarify the party's ideological position on the semi-high-speed rail project being initiated by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led left-front government in Kerala.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress sent a letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in this regard on Tuesday amidst reports that the CPM party congress beginning in Kerala on Wednesday may discuss the rail project in view of the mounting protest against it in the state.

Apart from citing the ecological and financial concerns over the project, Satheesan pointed out in the letter that the CPM had stated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project would only help the corporates. The left-front government's present stand in favour of the semi-high-speed rail project was a sharp deviation in ideology, he alleged.

