Kerala: Congress counters CPM's anti-UCC stand by citing earlier pro-UCC stand

The Congress in Kerala continued the attack on the ruling CPM over UCC by referring to the first Communist chief minister's stand in favour of it.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked the CPM to clarify whether it would openly renounce the stand of former Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad who had called for implementing UCC.

He alleged that the CPM's present stand against UCC was just an attempt to reap benefits by triggering a communal divide. He accused the CPM of calling for joining hands with select Muslim outfits for protesting against UCC even as UCC would affect not only Muslims.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress leadership in Kerala on Wednesday passed a political resolution that accused the BJP of trying to create communal polarisation over UCC and the CPM of trying to take political advantage of it. The Congress also decided to organise public discourses over the issue.

The BJP had also earlier attacked the CPM by citing the party's earlier position in favour of UCC.