Kerala cops arrest more than 2,500 people in massive crackdown on anti-socials

Kerala cops arrest 2.5K in crackdown on anti-socials

The arrests were made after raiding 3,501 places since February 4

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 05 2023, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 20:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Launching a massive crackdown on anti-social elements, Kerala police on Sunday arrested more than 2,500 people across the state.

The police, in a statement, said 2,507 persons were arrested across the state as part of its initiative to curb anti-social activities in Kerala. The arrests were made after raiding 3,501 places since February 4 and registered a total of 1,673 cases, the State Police Chief's Office said.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the maximum number of arrests with 333 but the most number of cases were registered in Kannur district -- 257. The action came after a rise in anti-social activities being reported in the state. Thrissur recorded 301 arrests followed by Kozhikode and Kannur with 272 and 271 cases, respectively. Following Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur registered 239 and 214 cases, respectively.

