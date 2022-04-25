Kerala doctor heads to Ukraine to treat war refugees

  Apr 25 2022, 19:24 ist
A senior doctor from Kerala is heading to Ukraine to treat refugees in the war-torn region.

Dr Santosh Kumar S S, who is an associate professor at the government medical college in Kerala, is part of a UN team to Ukraine as medical director.

Dr Kumar, who would be leaving for Poland on Tuesday, told DH that the mission was being planned for two to three months. The medical team could be mainly operating in Poland - Ukraine border regions. There was a mad rush of patients in the region and hospitals were not able to provide even primary health care, maternity care and trauma care. Hence the UN team was chipping in.

Dr Kumar, who is the South Asian vice president of  Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres - MSF), had taken part in similar missions in trouble-torn regions of countries like Libya, Syria, Yemen and Iraq over the last two decades.

Dr Kumar had played a key role in the fight against Covid in Kerala, especially in setting up the medical facilities in Kasargod and training Covid brigade volunteers. He had also assisted the doctors in Mumbai to contain the Covid surge.

