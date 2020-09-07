Kerala: Fresh norms on transporting Covid-19 patients in view of sexual abuse

In view of the sexual abuse of a Covid-19 infected girl by an ambulance driver in Kerala, the state health department directed all health officials to ensure the presence of a nurse or health technician while transporting patients, especially woman.

Read: Woman in Covid-19 quarantine allegedly raped by health official

Even if women are tested positive they would not be shifted hastily at night and would be advised to remain under home quarantine.

Presence of a health technician or a health official would have to be ensured in case women were being transported. The medical officials should also track the movement of GPS-fitted ambulances, said an official.

There were allegations that though health technicians were deputed in all ambulances operating for the health department, there were oral instructions of health officials that in order to curb chances of Covid-19 spread only drivers need to go to shift those tested positive from home to Covid-19 Care Centres.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Many health workers in the state got infected and the state is facing a scarcity of health workers as the number of patients is increasing.

Meanwhile, an audio conversation of the accused ambulance driver Noufal tendering an apology to the girl after the sexual abuse came out. It was recorded by the victim using her phone and it could be crucial evidence in the case, said the police.