Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala gets its first woman ambulance driver in govt sector

The project called “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims) has been envisaged as a part of Trauma care

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 08 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 18:51 ist
Newly recruited driver Deepamol. Credit: IANS Photo

The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed the first woman ambulance driver under its emergency medical response network, marking the International Women's Day.

State Health Minister Veena George handed over the key of an ambulance under the health department's trauma care project- “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims)- to Deepamol, the newly recruited driver.

Hailing from Kottayam district, she is a seasoned driver having experience in driving different types of vehicles during her years-long career. The minister said more women would be appointed as ambulance drivers in various districts under the KANIV-108.

The government was mulling appointing interested women in every district and its objective was to ensure their participation in all sectors, she said.

This also aims to help women break the stereotypes and support them to step into domains of their choice, the minister said. "Deepamol is an inspiration to all. I extend all my wishes to her during the occasion," George added.

Expressing happiness for being appointed as the first ambulance driver in the government sector, Deepamol said it was a dream come true and thanked everyone who helped her realise it.

The project called “KANIV-108” (Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victims) has been envisaged as a part of Trauma care in order save the precious life which is being lost in the road accidents.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kerala
International Women's Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

 