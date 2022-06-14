Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused says she would remind CM of 'meetings' in her court statements

I'll remind CM Vijayan that he knows me: Swapna Suresh

Suresh said she was not trying to shield herself and would stand by her statements. She said she was willing to face all legal consequences

  • Jun 14 2022, 22:58 ist
Swapna Suresh. Credit: PTI Photo

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the UAE consulate gold smuggling case, on Tuesday reiterated her allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

She told reporters that she sat with the Chief Minister's family members at his office to discuss and execute many things. She said if the Chief Minister had forgotten about those meetings, she would remind him through her statements in the court.

Suresh said she was not trying to shield herself and would stand by her statements. She said she was willing to face all legal consequences.

In a statement given in the court, under CrPC section 164, Suresh had alleged that in 2016, a bag containing currency was collected by UAE consulate officials from the Chief Minister's office and carried to UAE while the Chief Minister was on a Dubai trip. She had also said in her statement that biryani vessels, which seemed like they contained heavy objects other than just biryani, were frequently taken from the UAE consul general's house to CM's residence.

