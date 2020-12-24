Kerala govt announces slew of welfare measures

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala announced a slew of welfare measures on Thursday, including a hike of Rs 100 in welfare pensions, free provision kits for four more months to all ration card holders, creation of 50,000 more jobs and medicines required for organ transplant patients at one-fifth of the price.

With the Assembly elections in Kerala hardly five months away, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally announced the welfare measures as part of a 100-day plan.

The announcement assumed much political significance as the welfare measures of the government were considered to be the key factor that helped the Left Front gain an upper hand in the recent local body elections despite the government facing a series of serious allegations,

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the 100-day programmes were just an eyewash as many programmes announced in an earlier 100-day programme were yet to be implemented.