Kerala govt not to impose additional GST on packed items

Kerala had reiterated at GST council meetings that taxes on essential commodities should not be increased

  • Jul 26 2022, 22:03 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI file photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the state government would not impose the five per cent GST on packed items like rice and cereals sold by small-scale traders and Kudumbasree units.

Kerala had reiterated at GST council meetings that taxes on essential commodities should not be increased. Instead tax on luxury items should be increased, he said.

Vijayan had earlier sent a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the five per cent GST on essential commodities should be withdrawn.

Kerala
GST
India News

