Kerala HC asks ED to state its stand on its 'inaction' into 'looting' of BJP election funds

HC seeks ED's stand on 'looting' of BJP election funds

It is alleged that Rs 3.5 crore in illegal funds meant for BJP's Assembly poll campaign was stolen near Kodakara

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jun 04 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate to inform it of its stand on a plea, alleging inaction on the agency's part into the alleged looting of funds meant for BJP's election campaign near Kodakara in Thrissur district in April this year.

When the matter was taken up, the ED sought more time to file a reply, upon which the court directed it to state its stand within 10 days. Petitioner Saleem Madavur, president of Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal, sought a court monitored probe "into the matter of inaction and lackadaisical attitude of Enforcement Directorate in investigating the economic offence of a grave nature."

He alleged that on April 3, a car carrying Rs 3.5 crore illegal funds, meant for spending in the Assembly elections and believed to be sent by a BJP party worker in Karnataka, was looted near Kodakara.

Though a case was initially registered on a complaint by the the vehicle owner, that Rs 25 lakh was stolen, "a further investigation, as learned from media and court documents, revealed that the amount was almost Rs 3.5 crore," he said.

He alleged that the ED officers concerned even after submitting repeated representations, "are playing blind." The BJP has rejected the allegations, saying it was being unnecessarily targetted.

