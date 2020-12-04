Kerala High Court seeks report on minister’s wife’s temple entry amid Covid-19

The Kerala High court on Thursday sought a report from the police on a petition that a minister's wife and family members were allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the renowned Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple flouting the Covid norms.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran's wife and some other family members were allegedly allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum when they visited the temple last month as part of the 'Ekadasi' festival.

A BJP local activist and devotee approached the high court alleging that though he approached the local police with a petition in this regard, the police did not initiate action. Considering this, the court sought a report from the police.

Advocate T S Harikumar, who represented the petitioner, said there were reports in a section of media that a group, including the minister's wife, was allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on November 25 and 26 even as the entry to the sanctum sanctorum was now restricted only to the temple priests given Covid.

The petitioner urged that the video footage of the CCTV cameras of the temple should be immediately seized and examined as there were chances of tampering with.