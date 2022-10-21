Kerala Hooch tragedy convict's release gets mixed reactions across state

Exactly 22 years after a hooch tragedy claimed 31 lives in Kerala, the key convict in the case was freed on Friday.

Chandran alias Manichan, hailing from Chiryankeezhu in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested for the death of 31 people on October 21, 2000, who died Kalluvathukkal, in Kollam district, after drinking spurious liquor.

Manichan, who was kept at the open prison in Nettukaltheri near Thiruvananthapuram city, was among the 33 prisoners granted remission by the Kerala government a few months ago. However, his release reportedly made political leaders anxious, as they had faced allegations of accepting bribes for his release. It was reported that while in prison, he displayed good conduct and was engaged in agriculture work.

The one-time liquor baron’s freedom was ensured only after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a petition moved by Manichan’s wife. Despite being up for remission of sentence and having spent two decades in prison, Manichan remained jailed because he couldn’t pay the court-ordered fine of Rs 30.5 lakh.

His release was enabled only after the apex court gave relaxation in remitting the fine.

Manichan's son Pradeep had earlier told DH that while his father had many well-off friends during his good days, no one extended help when in trouble.

After Manichan was arrested in 2002, there were alleged reports that politicians had received payoffs from him. However, in the absence of evidence to corroborate the claims, the politicians went scott-free.

Manichan refused to comment to the media upon release.

Hailing from a financially weak family, Manichan started off as a porridge seller near a hospital. He then entered the liquor business by running a toddy shop, and slowly emerged to be a liquor baron. Following the 2000 liquor tragedy, the police found secret chambers in his house that were full of spirits used for making spurious liquor.