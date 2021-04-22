Kerala initiating Covid-19 vaccine purchase

Kerala initiating Covid-19 vaccine purchase; fresh cases at nearly 27,000

The total number of active cases in the state crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and reached 1,56,226

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 18:57 ist
A medic, in PPE suit, collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala government has initiated steps for purchasing Covid-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers as the uncertainty over the vaccine supply from the Centre continued and Covid-19 cases kept reaching new highs with 26,995 fresh cases on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the state crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and reached 1,56,226. The test positivity rate increased to 19.97 percent.

Also read: '#VaccineChallenge' in Kerala, Rs 26 lakh received in CMDRF in a day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that top government officials were directed to initiate talks with vaccine manufacturers. The state was still expecting a positive response from the Centre to its demand for free vaccine supply. But the state would require vaccines in large quantities as around 1.65 crore people are there in 18 to 45 age group.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has convened an all party meeting to discuss the steps as well as a meeting with private hospital owners in the wake of complaints that some hospitals are charging exorbitantly from Covid patients.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

 