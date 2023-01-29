Leopard gets trapped inside chicken coop, dies of shock

Kerala: Leopard dies of shock after getting trapped in chicken coop

The big cat was trapped inside the coop of a house near Kerala's Mekkalapara after which the owner of the house locked it from outside

PTI
PTI, Palakkad (Kerala),
  • Jan 29 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A leopard that got trapped in a chicken coop at Manarakkad near here died on Sunday after being stuck inside it for more than six hours, forest officials said. The animal was in the cage for a long time and died out of shock, the officials added.

The leopard suffered minor injuries while it tried to free itself from the coop early Sunday morning. "However, as per the post-mortem report, the animal died due to shock. The injuries are not that serious or anything suspicious," a senior forest official of the district told PTI.

Also Read | More leopard, elephant rehab centres to check conflict

The big cat was trapped inside the coop of a house near Mekkalapara after which the owner of the house locked it from outside. The forest officials reached in the morning to capture the animal and were ready to tranquilise it but around 7 am, they found it motionless.

"We found it dead and after the post-mortem conducted as per the guidelines issued under the National Tiger Conservation Authority, it was cremated," the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

leopard
India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 