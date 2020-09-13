Kerala minister's son allegedly linked with gold smuggling

More skeletons are coming out of the cupboard in Kerala, as the son of a minister and senior CPM leader is alleged to have links with the Kerala gold smuggling case accused.

Already, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary, CPM state secretary's son and a minister are facing probe in this connection. It is alleged that gold smuggling key accused and former employee of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh had mentioned in her statements to the investigation agencies about her association with a minister's son.

BJP state president K Surendran on Sunday alleged that the son of a minister was very close to Swapna Suresh, and he had also received a commission of the UAE Red Crescent funded housing project in Kerala.

He also alleged that Kerala police seeks custody of Swapna Suresh to disrupt the investigation. "It is aimed at sabotaging the probe. The Chief Minister and the CPM were hailing the probe into gold smuggling case. But with party leaders and their children coming under probe, the party is now alleging that the probe is politicised," he said.

While the minister concerned is yet to comment on the allegations, various political parties staged a protest march to his residence.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan was hailing the Central investigation agencies' probe, but now CPM is alleging that the probe is politically motivated because a minister, another minister's son and CPM state secretary's son have come under the spotlight.

Surendran said that already the fact is out that Rs. 4.5 core commission was involved in the Rs. 20 crore housing scheme for the homeless, as head of the CPM controlled news channel itself admitted it.

"Swapna admitted that she received Rs. One crore. Who are the others who received the remaining commission? CPM should clarify the connection minister's son with Swapna Suresh," he said

Protests against Minister continued

Protests continued against Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel who was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Jaleel alleged in a social media post that baseless news is being unleashed by the media against him and he doesn't mind to clarify the facts.

Workers of various opposition parties staged a protest against the minister at various parts of the state.