Kerala MP writes to Centre to help nurse on death row in Yemen

Help nurse on death row in Yemen: Kerala MP to Centre

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 27 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 22:56 ist
Nimisha Priya, from Palakkad district, has been charged with the murder a Yemen national Talal Abdu Mahdi.

Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging the Centre to extend assistance to a Malayali nurse who is facing death sentence in Yemen.

Paying Rs 70 lakh is one option for her release, which her family can’t afford.

Her husband, who is eking out a living by running an autorickshaw, is already under neck-deep debt.

Nimisha, who has been working in Yemen since 2008, was associated with Mahdi in setting up a clinic in 2014. But later she came to know that Mahdi cheated her as the entire investment was in his name. He also tried to fake documents claiming that they were married. Nimisha decided to sedate him to take her passport from him. But he died due to overdose.

She was awarded the death sentence in 2018 and it was upheld by an upper court recently.

Kerala
Yemen
Death sentence
Palakkad

