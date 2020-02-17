Kerala Police denies CAG finding of missing INSAS rifles

The Kerala Police denied findings in the CAG report that 25 INSAF rifles were missing from Kerala Armed Police.

According to an official statement from the police, ADGP (Crime Branch) Tomin Thachankary had examined the matter and found that out of the 660 rifles 647 were at the police camp in Thiruvananthapuram itself, while the remaing 13 were with India Reserve Battalion members now on duty at Manipur.

Meanwhile, probe into CAG's finding that out of the 12,061 bullets, including 1578 of AK-47, were missing was progressing, said the statement.