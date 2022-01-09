Kerala police file fresh case against actor Dileep

A fresh case was registered against popular actor Dileep in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of an actress at Kochi in Kerala.

The Kerala Police's Crime Branch registered the fresh case on charges of threatening and hatching a conspiracy to attack the investigation officers of the actress assault case. Recent revelations by filmmaker Balachandra Kumar and certain audio clips in this regard formed the basis of the case.

Apart from Dileep, his brother, bother-in-law and three others were also arraigned in the case.

In the audio conversations that came out it could be heard that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the investigation officers in the case. The conversations were believed to have taken place in 2017.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the actress assault case. A gang allegedly engaged by Dileep abducted and sexually assaulted the actress in February 2017 in Kochi. Dileep was arraigned as the eight accused in the case and was arrested in July 2017. He was in judicial remand for around three months. The trial in the case is progressing. Two special prosecutors in the case had resigned and the actress who suffered the assault had also raised concerns over the trail proceedings.

