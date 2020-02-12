Kerala police funds diverted for villas and VIP vehicles: CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pointed out serious irregularities in Kerala police, including funds meant to procure 25 rifles and 12,061 bullets being diverted to construct villas for senior IPS officers and purchasing bullet-proof vehicles for VIPs.

This has caused major embarrassment to the Left Front government in Kerala, as the home portfolio is held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera is also likely to be in the dock by the charges leveled in the CAG report, tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front swiftly came up with a demand for a CBI probe into the allegations and also alleged that corruption took place with the connivance of the chief minister.

The missing ammunition from the Special Armed Police battalion was noticed by officials in 2015 and a Crime Branch probe was ordered. The probe also alleged an attempt to cover up the shortage of drill cartridges by replacing them with 250 dummy ones.

The State Police Chief was also criticised by the CAG, which accused him of buying two bulletproof cars for Rs. 1.10 crore for VIPs, by flouting the purchase norms and misusing police modernisation funds intended to purchase bulletproof vehicles for anti-Naxal commandos.

The CAG report also said that funds meant for construction of quarters for police personnel were diverted for constructing villas for senior IPS officers, including the state police chief.