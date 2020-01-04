Kerala records over Rs 68 cr in liquor sales on NYE

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC), which retails Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), has recorded an 8.27 % rise in its sales made in New Year’s eve at over Rs 68 crore.

Rs 68.57 crore was sold on December 31, 2019 as against Rs 63.33 crore made on the New Year’s eve of 2018.

“There is an increase of Rs 5.24 crore,” KSBC Managing Director Sparjan Kumar said.

He said their outlet located at Power House Road here topped the sales at Rs 88.01 lakh on New Year’s eve. as against Rs 64.37 lakh recorded last year.