Kerala relaxes Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

The Kerala government decided to relax lockdown restrictions and has lifted the complete shutdown on Saturdays and will allow shops to function from 7 am to 9 pm.

At present, Kerala has a total lockdown on weekends. Now, the complete lockdown will be imposed only on Sundays. However, August 15 and 22 have been waived off from shutdowns in view of Independence Day and Onam.

Health Minister Veena George, who made the announcement in the Assembly on Wednesday, said that the state was making all possible efforts to vaccinate most people at the earliest. So far, 42 per cent of the state's population have received the first dose and 17.6 per cent have gotten both doses. The comparatively higher TPR in Kerala is due to the higher tests per million of 7.9 lakh in Kerala, she said.

Hereafter, triple lockdown will be imposed only in localities where more than ten per 1,000 active Covid cases are seen for one week in a row. Up to 40 persons would be allowed in places of worship based on the Covid situation in the area. Maximum participation at marriages and deaths would be limited to 20. Shops and commercial establishments should impose restrictions. Only one customer per 25 square feet should be allowed at a time.

The minister also urged that only those who had taken at least one dose of vaccine should preferably visit shops. All gatherings should be avoided as far as possible.

The relaxations were finalised on the basis of opinions of the Central team that reviewed the Covid scenario of Kerala as well as that of the state's expert team on Covid. The central team had found that lapses in contact tracing and laxity in home quarantine were the reasons for fresh Covid cases remaining high.

Traders in the state were up in arms against the prolonging of lockdown over the last three months. Traders' forums had also called for defying the restrictions from August 9.