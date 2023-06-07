Kerala SFI leader declared passed despite not appearing for exams; result withdrawn after protests

A leader of CPM's students' outfit Students Federation of India (SFI) in Kerala was declared pass in exams by a government college in Kochi despite him not appearing for the exams.

SFI state secretary P M Arsho, who is pursuing post-graduation in archaeology at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, was declared pass in his third-semester examination. He did not attend the exams and was given zero marks in the mark list published earlier. Even then, he was declared passed.

As the issue becoming controversial and other students outfits staged protests, college authorities withdrew the result published on the college website.

Arsho told a section of the media that it could be due to any technical glitch that he was wrongly declared passed even as he did not attend the exams.

Cases were pending against him and hence he was barred from entering Kochi as part of bail conditions.

Meanwhile, a former girl student of the college allegedly faked an experience certificate in the institution's name for seeking a job with Arsho's help.

Kasargod native Vidya K allegedly submitted an experience certificate of having worked as guest lecturer at the Maharaja's College for seeking a temporary job in a government college in Palakkad. The Palakkad college authorities became suspicious about the veracity of the certificate and checked with the Maharaja's college. The Maharaja's college authorities found that it was fake and reported the matter to the police.

Congress alleged that Vidya got the fake certificate with Arsho's help. She was also said to be a former SFI activist.