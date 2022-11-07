Kerala teacher held for sexually assaulting boy

A teacher was held on charges of sexually harassing a 16-year-old student at Mannuthi in the Thrissur district of Kerala.
Police sources said that the lady teacher, aged around 35, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody a few days back.
The incident came to light after the boy showed discomfort. He was suspected to be sexually assaulted on several occasions after giving liquor while he used to turn up for home tuition. Various sections of the Pocso Act were invoked against the teacher.
