Kerala to facilitate vaccine production amid rise in Covid-19 cases

After a week's gap, the daily fresh Covid cases in Kerala crossed the 30,000 mark on Wednesday and the TPR also witnessed an increase.

While 30,196 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state, the TPR was 17.63 per cent. The number of active cases in the state is 2,39,480.

During the last few days, Kerala was witnessing a declining trend in Covid cases, and the night curfew and lockdown on Sundays were lifted on Tuesday. It was also decided to reopen colleges partially from October 4.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday decided to offer special support packages, including subsidies and financial assistance, to firms that intend to set up vaccine production facility in the state. A vaccine production zone would be set up at the Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. A vaccine policy for the state would be also drafted.

Watch latest videos by DH here: