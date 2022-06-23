Kerala woman alleges 'larger conspiracy' against CM

Kerala woman alleges 'larger conspiracy' against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Nair told reporters that a politician, the chief editor of a vernacular crime publication and 'some big sharks' hatched the conspiracy

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 23 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 21:56 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI file photo

Saritha S Nair, who was involved in an infamous solar power project scam in Kerala, has claimed that the recent allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh was "part of a larger conspiracy".

After giving statement before a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram in this regard on Thursday, Nair told reporters that a politician, the chief editor of a vernacular crime publication and 'some big sharks' hatched the conspiracy. She also said that attempts were made to involve her in the conspiracy.

Saritha gave the statement after a police case was registered with regard to the alleged conspiracy against the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Suresh was quizzed by the enforcement directorate on Wednesday and Thursday on the basis of the recent allegations of currency smuggling that she raised against the Chief Minister recently.

Sources said that the central agencies would proceed with the investigation only if Suresh produced substantiating evidence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Swapna Suresh
Gold smuggling case

What's Brewing

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

 