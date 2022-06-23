Kerala woman alleges 'larger conspiracy' against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Saritha S Nair, who was involved in an infamous solar power project scam in Kerala, has claimed that the recent allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh was "part of a larger conspiracy".

After giving statement before a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram in this regard on Thursday, Nair told reporters that a politician, the chief editor of a vernacular crime publication and 'some big sharks' hatched the conspiracy. She also said that attempts were made to involve her in the conspiracy.

Saritha gave the statement after a police case was registered with regard to the alleged conspiracy against the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Suresh was quizzed by the enforcement directorate on Wednesday and Thursday on the basis of the recent allegations of currency smuggling that she raised against the Chief Minister recently.

Sources said that the central agencies would proceed with the investigation only if Suresh produced substantiating evidence.