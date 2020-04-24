Kerala's total number of coronavirus cases at 450, death toll rises to 3

A four-month-old coronavirus infected child in Kerala died on Friday morning taking COVID death toll in Kerala to three, while three more COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, all from Kasargod, whereas 15 got cured.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the child born to a couple at Manjeri in Malappuram district in North Kerala was under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. She was suffering from multiple health problems including heart ailments since her birth. The exact sources of the coronavirus-infection of the child were yet to the determined.

Meanwhile, a 62-year old woman from Ranni in Pathanamthitta recovered after testing positive 48 days earlier. She was under treatment at Kozhencherry government hospital in Pathanamthitta. Her samples had to be tested for more than 20 times in between.

No fresh cases were reported from Kannur district on Friday and Thursday even as the district still topped the tally with 56 infected persons now. Three infected persons in the districts were tested negative on Friday.

Kasargod district got 18 infected persons now with the 3 new cases. All the three found infected on Friday were women who got infected through contact.