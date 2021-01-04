KYRO India launches 'Nirbhaya Helpline' for those in need of simple legal aid

KYRO India, a legal non-profit organisation, on Monday launched 'Nirbhaya Helpline', a telephonic legal assistance initiative in collaboration with We the Leaders Foundation and People of Tomorrow Trust to assist individuals who are in need of simple legal aid.

Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer and Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President K Annamalai, who launched the helpline, said a special focus shall be placed upon the alarming rates of crimes against women across the nation. Annamalai is the founder of We the Leaders Foundation.

“Paramount importance shall be placed upon those requests for assistance concerning women and children. Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,934 cases of Crimes against women which is quite alarming for a progressive state like TN. This initiative shall try to bridge the gap between the masses and the authorities through legal means by assisting them in reaching out to authorities concerned,” he said.

The police officer-turned-politician also urged the masses to avail the services either by dialing the helpline number at +91 7550225055 or by filing a complaint through the complaint portal.

The organisation has a presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, and Kerala.

The 'Nirbhaya Helpline' initiative will provide advice and assistance to those individuals across various sectors who may approach the organisation for simple legal aid in their day to day lives, taking up social issues and address the same through appeals towards the government and the administration and filing of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) if needed.