LDF coalition partner INL splits in Kerala after party meet ends up in clash

The Kerala unit of the Indian National League (INL), which is a coalition partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, has split after a meeting of the party senior leaders at Kochi on Sunday ended up in clashes between two sections of the party.

In an embarrassment to the ruling front, Ports Minster Ahammad Devarkovil, who is the lone minister from the INL, was present at the meeting held flouting social distancing norms, that too when weekend lockdown is in place in Kerala. A police case was likely against the meeting. After a section boycotted the party meeting, the workers clashed on the roads.

The simmering differences among the party leaders aggravated after the elevation of Devarkovil to the Cabinet as well as sharing of other posts received by the party like one member in the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) and selection of members to the personal staff of the minister.

While party state president Abdul Wahab said after the eventful meeting of the party-state leaders in Kochi that general secretary Kasim Irikkur was removed from the post, Irikkur announced that Wahab was expelled from president's post. Devarkovil is a loyalist of Irikkur. Hence the political developments are assuming much significance.

The CPM and LDF leadership had cautioned the INL leadership to amicably settle the internal issues in the party from aggravating further. INL was inducted into the LDF only a couple of years back and the lone MLA from the party was made a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

The internal feuds in the party kicked off mainly following allegations that vote trading by some leader led to party president Abdul Wahab's defeat in the election. It aggravated following differences between the factions over the selection of members to the personal staff of the lone minister from the party as well as Kerala PSC chairman's post.