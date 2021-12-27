Liquor worth Rs 65 crore sold on Christmas Eve in Kerala

Liquor worth Rs 65 cr sold on Christmas Eve in Kerala

Kerala State Beverages Corporation said that the higher value of sales was due to increase in taxes

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 27 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 17:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Liquor worth Rs 65 core was sold in Kerala on Christmas Eve, which was Rs 10 crore higher than that of the sale on Christmas Eve in 2020.

An outlet in Thiruvananthapuram city recorded the highest liquor sale on the day of Rs 73 lakh, followed by another shop at Chalakkuddy in Thrissur district that sold liquor worth Rs 70 lakh.

Sources in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole liquor distributor in Kerala, said that the Rs 10 crore increase in liquor sales compared to that of previous year was mainly due to a price hike in liquor during this year. With regard to the quantity there was not much increase, details of which was only being compiled.

In the coming days also the state will be witnessing high liquor sales in view of new year celebrations.

