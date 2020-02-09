M P Renukacharya seeks representation for Davangere in cabinet

Political Secretary to chief minister, M P Renukacharya stated that people of Davangere district want representation in the cabinet.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said he is not lobbying for minister post, but people of Davangere district expect the chief minister to give representation to their region in the cabinet.

Renukacharya, who is also MLA of Honnali said "Yediyurappa has supreme power in this regard and we appeal to him as he is like our father."