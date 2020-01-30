Mahatma Gandhi remembered in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Mahatma Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on Thursday on his 72nd death anniversary, with leaders paying tributes.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan described Gandhi as "one of the most important ambassadors of world peace" and termed his assassin, Nathuram Godse, an "allegedly patriotic Indian."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and state Ministers paid floral tributes to a portrait of the Mahatma at the Marina here.

Haasan, who had courted controversy last year for his statement that free India's "first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Godse, condemned Gandhi's killing, calling it the "lowest and meanest from of criticism."

He took to Twitter to share his views.

"The lowest & meanest form of criticism in a reformed world is assassination. One of the most important ambassadors of world peace and my personal torchbearer was shot dead by an allegedly patriotic Indian on this day," he said without naming Godse.

"India remembers Gandhiji so that the history is not repeated," he said in the tweet.

At a poll rally in Karur district in May 2019, Haasan had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism, apparently) starts."

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 in New Delhi.

In neighbouring Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to the Mahatma.

Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam and top-ranking officials were among those present.

Workers of the ruling Congress took out a silent rally from the party office to Beach Road and paid homage at the statue of the Mahatma.