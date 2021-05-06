MNM VP R Mahendran resigns after poor poll results

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran quits, says upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards party

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 18:46 ist
Former MNM Vice President Dr R Mahendran. Credit: Twitter Photo/@drmahendran_r

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran has resigned after the party's poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party did not manage to win any seats in the polls.

In his resignation letter, Mahendran said that he was upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards the party.

More to follow...

Makkal Needhi Maiam
Kamal Haasan
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

