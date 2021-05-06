Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran quits, says upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards party

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran has resigned after the party's poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party did not manage to win any seats in the polls.

#MakkalNeedhiMaiam Vice-President R Mahendran quits after the party's disastrous performance in the #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls . In his resignation letter, Mahendran says he is upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards the party. #TamilNaduElections2021 @DeccanHerald — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) May 6, 2021

In his resignation letter, Mahendran said that he was upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards the party.

