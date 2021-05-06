Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran quits, says upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards party

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president R Mahendran has resigned after the party's poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The party did not manage to win any seats in the polls.
#MakkalNeedhiMaiam Vice-President R Mahendran quits after the party's disastrous performance in the #TamilNaduAssemblyPolls . In his resignation letter, Mahendran says he is upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards the party. #TamilNaduElections2021 @DeccanHerald
— Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) May 6, 2021
In his resignation letter, Mahendran said that he was upset with Kamal Haasan's approach towards the party.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic
The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire
Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy