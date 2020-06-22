Malayalam singer-actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away at 107

Malayalam singer-actor Pappukutty passes away at 107

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 22 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 21:31 ist
Malayalam singer and actor Pappukutty Bhagavathar died at the age of 107 in Kochi on Monday.

He had got a place in Limca Book of Records by conducting music concert at the age of 100 to celebrate his birthday

A native of Kochi, he started singing and acting at the age of seven and performed in around 15,000 plays. He acted in around 25 films also. He sang for a Malayalam movie in 2010, when he was close to hundred.

'Maya' a play in which Pappukutty did lead role was a big hit as it was played in about 290 stages in a year.

Pappukutty had received several awards also.

