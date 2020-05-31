Man kills mother after quarrel over dinner in Kerala: Police

A 27-year-old drunk man allegedly killed his mother following a quarrel over dinner in the district, in perhaps the first such liquor-related crime in Kerala after the government resumed sale of alcoholic beverages couple of days ago after a two month gap.

Nithin Babu, who was in a highly inebriated state, slit the throat of his 55-year old mother Kunjannamma with a kitchen knife after hitting her in the head with a hammer in their house at Thrikkodithanam village at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Not only that he then telephoned his neighbours to inform them that he killed his mother, they said adding a quarrel over food prepared for dinner was the immediate provocation for the murder. After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The man, who had by then left the house after bolting the grill gate, was soon taken into custody from the area, police said. Nithin had been staying with his mother since his return from Dubai last year.

This is perhaps the first such liquor-related incident in Kerala after the state government resumed sale of liquor after two month-long dry days due to COVID-19 lockdown. Sale of liquor, stopped in the state in the last week of March due to the nation-wide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus, resumed on May 28 through the government- owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets.