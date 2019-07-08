Man sentenced to life for raping 3 minor girls

A court here Monday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping three minor girls in 2014.
According to the prosecution, accused Lingampally Kishan (42), of Choppadandi town, was a brick kiln owner and had engaged labourers from Odisha.
On March 16, 2014, he had dragged a 16-year-old daughter of a labourer to his office and allegedly raped her.
Again on April 14, he took a 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sibling to his office and raped them, it said.
He was later arrested following a complaint.
Special Judge Sunnam Srinivas Reddy sentenced Kishan to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs. 1,50,000.
The judge ordered that the fine be paid to the three victims as compensation.
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator