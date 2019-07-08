Man sentenced to life for raping 3 minor girls

A court here Monday sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping three minor girls in 2014.

According to the prosecution, accused Lingampally Kishan (42), of Choppadandi town, was a brick kiln owner and had engaged labourers from Odisha.

On March 16, 2014, he had dragged a 16-year-old daughter of a labourer to his office and allegedly raped her.

Again on April 14, he took a 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sibling to his office and raped them, it said.

He was later arrested following a complaint.

Special Judge Sunnam Srinivas Reddy sentenced Kishan to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs. 1,50,000.

The judge ordered that the fine be paid to the three victims as compensation.