Man, son killed after bomb explodes in their home

Man, son killed after country-made bomb in steel container explodes in their home

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Fazal Khan, and his 22-year-old son Shaheedul, who were natives of Assam

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 07 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A man and his son were killed after a country bomb, hidden inside a steel container, exploded in their home in Kannur district.

The two were scrap merchants who dealt with rag-picking sales and other related odds and ends. According to the police, it seemed the two believed the container they got along with some scrap had something valuable, and thus opened it after keeping the other residents of the house away.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Fazal Khan, and his 22-year-old son Shaheedul, who were natives of Assam and were living in a rented house.

The tile roofing of the house’s first floor was destroyed in the explosion that took place on Wednesday evening.

The police said the source of the explosives could not be traced yet. They checked the background of the two deceased, but nothing suspicious stood out, the police said. 

Kerala
Bomb
India News

