Manjeshwar MLA Kamaruddin sent to police custody in connection with cheating case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 22:29 ist
Majeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin has been sent to two-day police custody for further investigation into the cheating case against him.

A local court in Kasargod sent the MLA to police custody. His bail application will be considered on Wednesday.

He was arrested by the police on Saturday as over 100 cases were registered against him in connection with allegedly cheating those who invested over Rs 15 crore in his jewellery business. He is a leader of the IUML, which is a key ally of Congress-led United Democratic Front.

