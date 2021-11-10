Maoist leader from Karnataka held in Kerala

A Maoist leader held by the Kerala police's anti-terrorism squad on Tuesday was said to be involved in many cases in Karnataka.

B G Krishnamurthy alias BGK, who is a top Maoist leader of the Western Ghats region, and Savithri alias Rejitha, who was learnt to be a commander of the Kabani dalam of the CPI (Maoist), were arrested. The two were produced before a court in Kannur and were remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Sources said that Krishnamurthy, who hails from Sringeri, was involved in a series of incidents in Karnataka and many cases were pending against him in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He was leading the Maoist activities in the Western Ghats region after Maoist leader Kuppu Devaraj was killed, and was holding the post of zonal secretary and a member of the central committee.

The anti-terrorism squad was learnt to have received information regarding the two from another Maoist leader Raghavendran who was held from Kannur on Sunday. Krishnamurthy and Savithri were learnt to held from Madhur in Karnataka.

