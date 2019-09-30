Maradu flats: SC refuses to entertain plea of owners

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2019, 12:18pm ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2019, 12:18pm ist
File PTI photo of Maradu flats' residents protesting against the demolition.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking a stay on demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the plea of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

The apex court had on Friday directed demolition of flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
Maradu
Kochi
Comments (+)
 