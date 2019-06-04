Misinformation over Nipah, Govt. warns stringent action

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday warned of stringent action against those spreading misinformation on social media after a fresh case of Nipah infection was reported in Kerala as it can create panic among the public.

A host of messages creating unwanted scares, like warning people against consuming any sorts of meats or fruits and advising people to wear masks in public place, were spread over social media.

To counter this, the Kerala government already opened a control room (0471 2552056, 1056) for the people to clarify any doubts over the disease.

Kerala Chief Minister said in a message that stringent action will be taken against those spreading wrong information on Nipah. He also said that the Kerala health authorities were fully prepared to contain the spread of the disease.

The Kerala government may also initiate a counter-propaganda strategy to contain the misinformation campaign, as it did during the Nipah outbreak last year. A host of genuine information and advice to the public would be spread on social media through government agencies.

The Indian Medical Association also said in a statement that there was no need for panic among the public. The public need not keep off the streets or wear masks while in public.