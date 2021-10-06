Stalin announces Welfare Board for Tamils living abroad

MK Stalin announces Welfare Board for Tamils living abroad

In total, Rs 20 crore would be set apart and it includes Rs 8.10 crore for welfare schemes

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 06 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 17:24 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Credit: PTI Photo

A Welfare Board for Non-Resident Tamils would be set up and a total allocation of Rs 20 crore shall be made, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Non-Resident Tamils' Welfare Act was enacted during the previous DMK regime on March 1, 2011 and setting up of a Welfare Board was also announced, Stalin said.

With the AIADMK assuming power later that year, the new regime did not set up the Board, the Chief Minister said adding, a welfare board for Non-Resident Tamils would now be founded. The state government would constitute a Rs 5 crore benevolent fund for Non-Resident Tamils, an official release here said.

Tamils living in several parts of the world would be brought together and every year, January 12 would be celebrated as the "World Tamils Day," he said.

In total, Rs 20 crore would be set apart and it includes Rs 8.10 crore for welfare schemes.

The official release referred to the proposed Welfare Board as "Pulampeyar Tamizhar Nala Variyam." While 'Pulampeyar' is a Tamil word used in reference to emigration and emigrated people, it may also mean and include the diaspora in general.

Tamizhar Nala Variyam stands for a welfare board for Tamils.

