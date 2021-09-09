More test Nipah negative in Kerala; Covid cases also come down

As many as 22 more persons in the contact list of the boy who died of Nipah at Kozhikode in Kerala were tested negative on Thursday.

Health Minister Veena George said that so far 68 persons in the contact list were tested negative. A total of 274 persons were in the contact list of the boy who hailed from Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district. Camps were being conducted to test all persons in the locality having any sorts of symptoms.

The source of infection on the boy was yet to be ascertained. Experts from various agencies were widely testing specimens from animals and birds in the locality as well as fruits.

Meanwhile, daily fresh Covid cases in Kerala that crossed the 30,000-mark after a week on Wednesday, again came down to 26,200 on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 16.69%. The number of Covid active persons in the state on Thursday was 2.36 lakh.

