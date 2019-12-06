MP plantation in Wayanad eyed to set up medical college

In the wake of the recent death of a school student at Wayanad in Kerala following a snakebite, proposals to set up a medical college at a plantation owned by the Madhya Pradesh government at Wayanad has come up.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who visited the family of Shehla Sherin, a fifth standard student who died of snakebite and the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School at Sulthan Batherry in Wayanad, said on Friday that he would take up the matter with the MP government.

The Beenachi Estate comprising about 500 acres plantations at Sulthan Batherry is owned by MP government. Earlier there were proposals to seek the land by MP government for distribution to landless families of a tribal community.

"Had there been a medical college hospital in the locality, the life of Shehla could have been possibly saved," said Rahul Gandhi in the backdrop of allegations that Shehla died due to delay in providing anti-venom treatment. Shehla parents also urged the Congress leader to take steps for setting up proper medical facilities in the high range district.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the classroom where Shehla suffered the snakebite on November 20.

Meanwhile, Kerala government on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs. 10 lakh to the family of Shehla.