Muslim volunteers for Kerala temple fest's smooth conduct

Kerala witnessed yet another instance of communal harmony amidst the row over CAA as a section of Muslim community members took up the role of volunteers to ensure the smooth conduct of a temple festival procession.

The incident that happened on Saturday at Thrissur district, popularly known as the cultural capital of Kerala, has become viral on social media after the police posted the video of the procession on the social media.

The festival procession of the Bhaktapriyam Temple in Thrissur city coincided with the protest against CAA organised by various Muslim outfits on Saturday. Since thousands of persons were expected to participate in the protest, the temple authorities were quite concerned if it would affect the temple's annual procession ritual.

As the temple authorities shared their concern with the police and the organisers of the anti-CAA protest, the organisers assured that they would ensure smooth conduct of the temple procession. About one hundreds workers of various Muslim outfits took the role of volunteers for the temple procession and paved the way for the procession to proceed without any hindrance.

Thrissur DIG of Police S Surendran said that there was no hindrance to the temple procession owing to the harmony among the people.

MOSQUE FEST BEGINS WITH NATIONAL ANTHEM

A day after the national flag was hoisted at many mosques in Kerala on the Republic Day, the annual festival of a popular mosque in Thiruvananthapuram was marked with the national anthem on Monday. The annual Uroos festival of the Beemapally Dargah Shereef that began on Monday witnessed the national anthem being played from the mosque. It is considered to be a gesture against the CAA.