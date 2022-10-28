NIA apprehends top Kerala PFI leader

A month after the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned and its top leadership arrested, an NIA team nabbed its former secretary C A Rauf from his house at Pattambi in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday.

Considered an influential leader among the cadres of the now-banned organisation, Rauf was in hiding for a while.

Also Read | Accused in PFI’s flash hartal in Kerala struggle to fund bail as sources plugged

Based on a tip-off, the Kochi team of the NIA reached Rauf's residence in the middle of the night and took him into custody.

Dressed in a white shirt and a white dhoti, Rauf was seen carrying a small white bag, waving out to his family while being taken away by the probe agency officials.

He has been taken to the Kochi office of the NIA and being questioned.