NIA gets 8-day custody of 2 key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Two key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case were sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court here on Monday.

Considering an application by the investigating agency, the court granted the custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, who were arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The two had been remanded to judicial custody on Sunday when they were brought here and produced before the court by the National Investigation Agency, probing the case related to attempt to smuggle over 30 kg gold using diplomatic channels through the Thiruvananthapuram airport.