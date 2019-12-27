Nirbhaya day: Kerala govt to flag night walk for women

As part of women empowerment initiatives, the Kerala government is organising a night walk for women on Dec 29, which is being observed as Nirbhaya day.

Women would walk along public places from 11 p.m. on Dec 29 to 1 a.m. of the next day at 100 odd spots across Kerala. Similar night walks would be carried out by women volunteers at different locations without prior intimation in the following weeks.

The Kerala Women and Children Development department is organising the event which is aimed at doing away with the fear among women to move around at public places during the night. Bringing eve teasers before the law is also an aim of the night walk initiative, said Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja, who holds the women and children development portfolio.