No more relaxation on curbs in Kerala as Covid-19 cases surge

As the Covid graph of Kerala is witnessing further escalation, the state government has decided not to give any more relaxations in lockdown norms.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the state further escalated on Tuesday and reached 11.91 per cent. The TPR of 11.08 per cent recorded on Monday was also the highest over the last one month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement after the weekly Covid evaluation meeting that testing for the virus in the state would be increased further. At least three lakh tests would be conducted on Friday. The existing lockdown norms would continue for one more week.

The three-day relaxations in lockdown given in view of Bakrid, which invited widespread criticism, will end by Tuesday. Since many commercial streets in Kerala witnessed considerable rush following the relaxations, health experts are anticipating a further Covid surge in Kerala by next week.