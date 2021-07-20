Covid cases up in Kerala; no more relaxation on curbs

No more relaxation on curbs in Kerala as Covid-19 cases surge

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement after the weekly Covid evaluation meeting that testing for the virus in the state would be increased further

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 20 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 22:41 ist
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

As the Covid graph of Kerala is witnessing further escalation, the state government has decided not to give any more relaxations in lockdown norms.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the state further escalated on Tuesday and reached 11.91 per cent. The TPR of 11.08 per cent recorded on Monday was also the highest over the last one month.

Also read — SC slams Kerala, says Bakrid relaxations 'uncalled for'

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement after the weekly Covid evaluation meeting that testing for the virus in the state would be increased further. At least three lakh tests would be conducted on Friday. The existing lockdown norms would continue for one more week.

The three-day relaxations in lockdown given in view of Bakrid, which invited widespread criticism, will end by Tuesday. Since many commercial streets in Kerala witnessed considerable rush following the relaxations, health experts are anticipating a further Covid surge in Kerala by next week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 