No surprise in Priyanka's pro-Ram temple stand: Pinarayi Vijayan

No surprise in Priyanka's pro-Ram temple stand: Vijayan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 23:14 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credits: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that there was no surprise in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's pro-Ram temple statement as the Congress party always maintained a soft Hindutva stand, especially with regard to Babri masjid-Ram temple issue.

Vijayan told reporters here on Wednesday that, if the Congress had taken a strong stand to protect nation's secularism, the nation could not have reached the present situation. All former Congress Prime Ministers like Rajiv Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao took soft Hindutva stands right from the Babri Masjid demolition. Hence there was no surprise in the present stand of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He also added that the Indian Union Muslim League, which passed a resolution against Priyanka's statement on Wednesday, even stood with Congress all these times.

Vijayan also said that the priority of the nation now was to fight Covid-19 as well as to address the poverty of thousands of people of the country.

Priyanka Gandhi
Ram Temple
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Congress
Pinarayi Vijayan

